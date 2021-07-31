Saturday, 31 July 2021

Ashburton Lotto player wins over $5m

    1. Regions
    2. South Canterbury

    One very lucky Lotto player from Ashburton has struck Powerball to the tune of $5.3m. 

    The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Ashburton and is made up of $5 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division. 

    Two other lucky punters will take home $333,333, one from Christchurch and one from Cambridge. 

    Tonight’s winner is the fourteenth Powerball winner already this year and comes just a week after a young couple from Auckland won $17.16 million with Powerball First Division. The lucky couple were having a quiet Sunday morning when they discovered the life-changing news – and immediately burst into tears of joy.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-under-8.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter