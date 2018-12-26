Burning truck lights multiple fires on SH8

Fire crews from across the Mackenzie District have now contained a series of vegetation fires near the town of Pukaki, caused by a truck on fire driving through the area.

Multiple fires raged along SH8 after the truck inadvertently set fire to roadside vegetation.

Emergency services closed SH8 between SH80 and Hayman Rd through Pukaki.

The northbound lane is now open while fire crews and a helicopter dampen the area down to avoid further flare ups.

The truck responsible for causing the fires has also been extinguished and no injuries have been reported.