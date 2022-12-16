Bus crash blocks SH1 near Timaru

Emergency services are responding to a bus crash south of Timaru, which has blocked the northbound lane of State Highway 1.

The incident happened between Timaru and Pareora.

It appears a commercial bus left the road and crashed into a ditch, police said.

Police were alerted about 4.30pm, however there are no reports of injuries.

Southbound lanes remain open, however motorists should expect delays while emergency services work at the scene.