Friday, 16 December 2022

Bus crash blocks SH1 near Timaru

    Emergency services are responding to a bus crash south of Timaru, which has blocked the northbound lane of State Highway 1.

    The incident happened between Timaru and Pareora.

    It appears a commercial bus left the road and crashed into a ditch, police said.

    Police were alerted about 4.30pm, however there are no reports of injuries.

    Southbound lanes remain open, however motorists should expect delays while emergency services work at the scene.  