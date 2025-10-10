Double the action means double the fun

A group of friends enjoy the sunshine and entertainment at the Winchester Rodeo. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Get ready for a thrilling Labour Weekend as some of the country’s finest cowboys and cowgirls begin the 2025 rodeo season in style! Two massive events are lined up, offering non-stop action, excitement, and unforgettable entertainment for the whole family.

On Saturday, October 25, make your way to the Winchester A&P Showgrounds, where the Winchester Rodeo Club and major sponsor Temuka Transport will host a full day of action.

Witness top rodeo competitors battle it out at the season’s opening rodeo.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. On Sunday, October 26, head north to the Methven A&P Showgrounds for day two of the rodeo weekend.

The Methven Rodeo Club, with major sponsor R&R Precision Spreading, invites you to experience another epic day of rodeo thrills.

The main open performance begins about noon at both events, but early birds will enjoy a packed morning programme that sets the tone for an action-filled day.

Come early to grab the best spot on the bank — bring a blanket, settle in and get ready to cheer.

There are trade vendors with delicious food and drink options, but feel free to pack a picnic.

Just remember no BYO alcohol or glass bottles and no dogs or cameras. With great entertainment both in and out of the arena, these events promise fun for all ages.

Don’t miss the biggest rodeo weekend in Canterbury! For full schedules and updates, follow Winchester Rodeo Club and R&R Precision Spreading Methven Rodeo on Facebook.