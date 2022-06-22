Double truck crash near Tekapo; severe ice closes highway

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A truck crashed into the trailer of another truck that had tipped in icy conditions near Tekapo early today, closing a highway for several hours.
Police said the truck and trailer tipped on State Highway 8 near the Tekapo-Pukaki canal crossing at 12.10am.
A short time later a second truck crashed into the tipped trailer.
One person sustained minor injuries.
The highway was closed for several hours before one lane reopened for a time. However, in an update just before 9am Waka Kotahi advised that owing to "severe ice conditions, State Highway 8 is closed between Twizel and Lake Tekapo. Avoid the area or delays your journey if possible".
Temperatures in that part of the country were down as low as -10degC this morning.