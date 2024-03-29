Dream team win best dressed

Janie Shuker (left) and Mavis Holt win the prize for best dressed pair. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Geraldine Croquet club held its annual fun day tournament earlier this month with 58 players attending from clubs throughout South Canterbury.

Club spokeswoman Karyn Close said the event had been going for more than 25 years and its point of difference from other clubs’ fun days was that many played in fancy dress.

Mavis Holt and Janie Shuker won the best dressed pair prize and played in pyjamas all day.

"The weather was a bit chilly at the start but the day warmed up," Ms Close said.

Results — Block 1, Kevin McGlinchy and Janet Skerrett; Block 2, Jocelyn Molloy and Janice Allen.

SHELLEY.INON@timarucourier.co.nz