Skip to main content
...
Toggle navigation
Friday,
Fri,
6
March
Mar
2026
Subscribe
Send us news & photos
Search form
Search
News
Local Body Elections
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Toitū te whenua
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Entertainment
ODT Quiz
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Grand Business South Awards
Build Buy Renovate
NZIA Southern Series
SOREC
Explore Dunedin
Drivesouth Reviews
Design for Living
Education Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Sponsored content
Southern Television
Health and Beauty
Video
Rural life
Search form
Search
Search
Send Us Your News
...
Contact Us
Email
Facebook
Plus
Jobs
Wedding Guide
Death Notices
Privacy Policy
Drive South
Weather
Media Council Complaints
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Community united for new helipad
One high country farmer’s vision has become a reality.
High jump coach Halberg winner
High jump coach Halberg winner
A former South Canterbury athlete has won big at the 63rd Halberg Awards.
Home sought for photo
Home sought for photo
Do you know these cute kids?
Values important part of school
Values important part of school
The Courier is catching up with student leaders in secondary schools throughout South Canterbury. In this instalment by reporter Connor Haley, we have the school leaders from Timaru Girls’ High...
Early years of country’s art explored
Early years of country’s art explored
A new exhibition at the Aigantighe Art Gallery is focusing on the artists who shaped New Zealand art.
Online advice for families
Online advice for families
Timaru parents are being urged not to leave their children to their own devices.
Diving into Seaweek
Diving into Seaweek
Seaweek Timaru is swimming along.
Bringing politics to rural young people
Bringing politics to rural young people
A Timaru man is hoping to give young people a taste for politics.
Volunteer enables others to help
Volunteer enables others to help
One of Timaru volunteer Nicki Curr’s four volunteering roles is finding the perfect role for others.
SC rallies for Invictus team
SC rallies for Invictus team
More than 50 South Canterbury organisations, businesses and individuals have banded together to help New Zealand’s Invictus Games team travel in style.
SUBSCRIBER
$200K of ‘icing’ for cycle trail
SUBSCRIBER
$200K of ‘icing’ for cycle trail
A $200,000 boost from the government has been described as ‘‘icing on the cake’’ for a Waimate cycle trail under construction.
Prices hiked amid Tekapo tourist squeeze
'Daylight robbery': Room prices hiked amid Tekapo tourist squeeze
An influx of tourists over Lunar New Year is intensifying an accommodation crunch in Tekapo, where some providers are charging up to $2400 a night.
Boosting inclusion, participation goals
Boosting inclusion, participation goals
The Courier is catching up with student leaders in secondary schools throughout South Canterbury. In this instalment by reporter Connor Haley, we have the school leaders from Roncalli College. The...
Implant enables man to live life fully
Implant enables man to live life fully
A Timaru man has been able to hit the dance floor once again thanks to cochlear implant technology.
Bard’s tale of love, chaos entertains
Bard’s tale of love, chaos entertains
Caroline Bay’s Sound Shell was transformed into the whimsical world of Illyria at the weekend as Timaru’s annual Summer Shakespeare returned. Reporter Connor Haley went along to capture the...
Festival to show array of cultures
Festival to show array of cultures
Multicultural Aoraki is preparing to mark the fifth anniversary of its annual cultural celebration festival.
Delays expected from road works
Delays expected from road works
Road users travelling on State Highway 79/Geraldine-Fairlie Highway should be aware of potential short delays as scheduled road reconstruction work is carried out through until next month.
Career kick-started by scholarship
Career kick-started by scholarship
Geraldine student Sophie Bock has been named the 2026 recipient of the O’Sullivan Family Scholarship, an award established to support South Canterbury students studying at Lincoln University.
Children’s Day returns to cap off summer
Children’s Day returns to cap off summer
A day full of family fun remains the focus of the long-running annual South Canterbury Children’s Day.
Dog rules to keep wildlife safe
Dog rules to keep wildlife safe
Dogs are being brought along for the ride by visitors heading into Aoraki/Mount Cook National Park, prompting Department of Conservation staff to remind the public about the rules.
Read more