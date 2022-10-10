Elderly man 'savagely attacked' after confronting intruder on his property

Photo: File image

Canterbury police are investigating a burglary and aggravated assault that saw a man in his 70s taken to hospital.

Detective Craig Clare said the man disturbed an intruder on their property on West St near Racecourse Rd in Ashburton between 10.45pm and 11pm on Thursday, October 6.

"The male intruder has savagely attacked the 73-year-old victim and fled the scene on foot," said Clare.

"The victim has required hospital treatment as a result."

The suspect was described as a man around 182cm (6ft) tall, of medium build, and wearing a white or light-coloured hoodie with the hood up over his head.

It is possible the suspect was captured on a dash camera in the area of the Russell Ave end of Racecourse Rd or on Russell Aven itself.

If you have footage that could help police with this case, phone 105 to report it.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who noticed a man matching the description in the area around the time mentioned," said Clare.

If you can help, call 105 or go to www.police.govt.nz/use-105. Reference the file number 221007/9164. Or phone Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.