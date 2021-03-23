Tuesday, 23 March 2021

'Expensive clean up' after $40k of hay set alight

    A fire in Ashburton where a stack of a thousand hay bales was engulfed in flames appears to be suspicious police say.

    Police said they were appealing for any information following the blaze which left $40,000 worth of hay bales destroyed at Longbeach Farm Estate in Eiffelton on Sunday.

    Emergency services were called to the scene at 4.30am, 10-metres from the intersection of Lower Beach and Windermere Rds.

    "No-one was injured, but a large and expensive clean up operation is ongoing."

    Police would like to hear from anyone who might have information concerning suspicious people or vehicles in the area leading up to the fire.

    You can contact Detective Anthony Clare at the Ashburton Police station, call 105 quoting event number P045894760 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

     

     

     

     

