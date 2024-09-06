Festival to draw in rose lovers

The Trevor Griffiths Rose Garden will be in full bloom for the festival. PHOTO: COURIER FILES

The Timaru Festival of Roses is set to bloom once again, bringing a vibrant array of floral festivities to the community.

Taking place over the weekend of November 30-December 1, the festival is set to reintroduce a celebrated event with a modern twist — Hats Off to Roses, a dazzling wearable arts hat competition that promises to be the highlight of the weekend.

In a statement, Timaru Festival of Roses chairwoman Jan Chambers announced that the creative hats would be back.

"For many years, these imaginative designs were a cornerstone of our festival, and we’re so excited to see them return with even more flair and creativity."

Hats Off to Roses, inspired by events such as the World of Wearable Arts and the NZ Hat and Hair Art Awards, invites participants to showcase their artistic talents in crafting hats that celebrate innovation, craftsmanship, and originality.

The competition will feature a variety of themed categories, including special sections for school students, encouraging creativity across all ages.

The excitement will culminate in a spectacular evening soiree and catwalk show at the Caroline Bay Hall, where each hat will be modelled in a vibrant, chic and creative display.

The soiree will be hosted by New Zealand Gardener editor Lynda Hallinan, who will also lead a gardening workshop earlier in the festival.

Festival director Chris Thomas was very excited about this year’s festival.

"This event is not just about fashion; it’s about community, creativity, and celebrating the incredible talent we have here in Timaru.

"We are incredibly grateful for the support of Venture Timaru, AD Hally, Pub Charity, Timaru District Council, and Corporate Print.

"We are also looking for additional supporters and sponsors to help make this event truly unforgettable."

In addition to the Hats Off to Roses competition, the festival will offer a variety of attractions including the Christmas Market on Caroline Bay on the Sunday, the annual Spring Rose Show, floral art displays, and a special floral workshop, ensuring a weekend filled with fun, fashion, and floral delights.

For further information and updates visit the Festival of Roses website.