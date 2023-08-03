Fire breaks out at Pareora meat processing plant

Fire crews have rushed to the Silver Ferns Farms processing plant at Pareora. Photo: Claire Allison

Firefighters are battling a fire at a large meat processing plant at Pareora, south of Timaru.

A Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the Silver Fern Farms site at about 6.45pm, where a building was on fire.

Do you know more? Email reporters@odt.co.nz

She said eight fire appliances were working at the site to fully extinguish the fire.

An employee told Stuff that staff were evacuated at about 6.55pm.

No further details are available at this stage, including whether anyone was injured.