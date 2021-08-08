'Five lives lost in an instant is a terrible tragedy': Police

Police confirmed this morning five people were killed in a crash in Timaru last night.

Police area commander Inspector Dave Gaskin, of Aoraki, said last night a number of people had lost their lives.

Police confirmed in a media release this morning that five people were killed in the crash in Washdyke.

Emergency services were called to the single vehicle crash, where the vehicle struck a pole, at the intersection of Seadown Rd and Meadows Rd, at about 7.20pm.

A sixth person, the driver, has been taken to Timaru Hospital in a serious condition, police said.

"Formal identification of the victims remains ongoing."

“To have five lives lost in an instant is a terrible tragedy, and our thoughts are with their families,” Superintendent Steve Greally, director: National Road Policing Centre said.

“Particularly in a small community, the impact of a crash like this stretches far, and everyone in the area will be hurting.”

There were insufficient seats and restraints in the car for the number of people involved in this crash.

“This is incredibly frustrating,” Supt Greally said.

“Seatbelts save lives, and it’s evident that not everyone in this car was belted in."

A full crash investigation will be carried out, however, it does appear speed was a likely factor in this crash.

“Driving at excess speed for the conditions, and not being properly restrained, are two of the unsafe driving behaviours that we know contribute to death and injury on our roads, which is sadly what appears to have happened here.”