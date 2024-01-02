Tuesday, 2 January 2024

Updated 1.55 pm

Four injured in crash near Omarama

    Four people are injured, two seriously, after a crash on State Highway 83 near Omarama this afternoon. 

    A police spokesman said they were called to the intersection of Omarama-Otematata Rd (SH83) and Prohibition Rd at about 12.35pm. 

    The crash involved two vehicles, one towing a caravan, he said. 

    Two people were seriously injured in the crash and two others suffered moderate injuries. 

    A Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager said they had two units there at the moment.

    "We are assisting a couple of people from a vehicle at this point in time," he said.

    "We’re waiting for a response as to whether ambulance are sending a helicopter or not."

    The Serious Crash Unit have been advised and will investigate. 

    Traffic management is in place at the scene and police are advising motorists to expect delays. 