Four injured in crash near Omarama

Four people are injured, two seriously, after a crash on State Highway 83 near Omarama this afternoon.

A police spokesman said they were called to the intersection of Omarama-Otematata Rd (SH83) and Prohibition Rd at about 12.35pm.

The crash involved two vehicles, one towing a caravan, he said.

Two people were seriously injured in the crash and two others suffered moderate injuries.

A Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager said they had two units there at the moment.

"We are assisting a couple of people from a vehicle at this point in time," he said.

"We’re waiting for a response as to whether ambulance are sending a helicopter or not."

The Serious Crash Unit have been advised and will investigate.

Traffic management is in place at the scene and police are advising motorists to expect delays.