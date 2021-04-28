Freezing temperatures: Coldest morning of year for Mackenzie

Wednesday, 28 April 2021

    Much of the country has awoken to a chill this morning as winter looms closer.

    The Mackenzie District has experienced its coldest temperatures of the year so far.

    Twizel takes out the top spot for the coolest place with -7degC followed by Lake Tekapo and Burkes Pass on -5degC at 6am.

    Fairlie and Mt Cook reached an ice-cold -4degC.

    Mackenzie Country Weather NZ forecaster Jordan Langley said it has certainly been a cold morning.

    "We are seeing temperatures more associated with what we see in mid-winter around June, July and August so it's pretty crazy for April."

    Langley said it is hard to predict what the upcoming winter will be like.

    "With what we are seeing so far, who knows what this winter might bring. It could definitely be a cold one."

    Langley expected temperatures to plummet after a cold front moved across the country yesterday.

    It is a similar story elsewhere in the country with Rotorua sitting on 8degC at 6am and Hamilton on 3.2degC according to Metservice.

    It has been a mild morning in Auckland with 12degC and Wellington on 8degC.

     

