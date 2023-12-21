Hedge fire destroys sheds near Timaru

A huge fire in a macrocarpa hedge near Timaru destroyed two outbuildings and threatened a house overnight.

Ten fire trucks were required to put out the flames at the rural property in Claremont, southern Fire and Emergency New Zealand shift manager Blair Walklin said.

From 11.10pm, emergency services received multiple calls to the fire on Rosebrook Rd.

A third alarm was transmitted, calling in six fire appliances and four tankers from across the district.

Crews managed to save the house with no damage, but two small outbuildings or sheds were destroyed.

A fire investigator was not required, Walklin said.

Conditions were sweltering yesterday in the area, with heat alerts issued for some parts of the South Island by MetService.

Te Whatu Ora, the health ministry, also warned Cantabrians that “scorching temperatures” were expected to hit the region.

Timaru reached 26C, according to MetService, while Niwa said North Canterbury had the highest temperature of the season so far, reaching 33.7C.

Similar temperatures can be expected today, with at least 30C expected for Christchurch, according to MetService.