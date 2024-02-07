Highway delays after crash near Tekapo

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A crash is causing delays for traffic on State Highway 8 near Tekapo this afternoon.
NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi advised of the crash, near the intersection of Tekapo Canal Rd and initially reported as serious, just before 2pm.
Soon after, the agency advised the highway had been closed, but then sent an update to say the road was open under stop/go management with speed restrictions in place.