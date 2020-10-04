Homes feared destroyed in Ohau fire

Dunedin man Andy Winneke caught sight of the blaze from where he was camping with his family. Photo: Andy Winneke

Several houses are thought to have been destroyed by a major forest fire near Lake Ohau in the Mackenzie Basin this morning.

Fire and Emergency says it is burning through pine forest and grass near Lake Ohau, and it's being fanned by strong westerly winds.

It has 16 crews there fighting it.

Senior Sergeant Paul Robertson says several agencies are now supporting the evacuees, especially those who have lost their homes.

"We've got Civil Defence on board and my understanding is that we'll be contacting Victim Support as well. At this stage we believe we've lost some houses to the fire."

The police have been evacuating all the residents of Lake Ohau Village, as well as campsites and other properties in the vicinity.

"The police and fire [Fire and Emergency] are currently searching through the village to make sure everyone's accounted for."

Robertson says residents were initially evacuated to the nearby Ohau Lodge.

However, Civil Defence says they are now being directed to the Twizel Events Centre.

Lake Ohau Road, off State Highway 8, is closed and motorists are urged to avoid the area while emergency services are at the scene.