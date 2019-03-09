Horror Tekapo crash: Victims in their 70s

Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Photo: Supplied

Three Chinese tourists killed in a horror crash near Tekapo yesterday were all in their 70s.

Five other people were hurt in the head-on collision between a four-wheel drive and a car on Braemar Rd, between the intersection with State Highway 8 and Hayman Rd, about 10.55am.

Stuff reported on Saturday the three deceased were all in their 70s. They were part of a group of five Chinese tourists in the car.

Two people had serious injuries and three others had minor to moderate injuries.

A police spokesman said the cause of the crash was still not known and the investigation was continuing.