Saturday, 9 March 2019

Horror Tekapo crash: Victims in their 70s

    Emergency services at the scene of the crash. Photo: Supplied
    Three Chinese tourists killed in a horror crash near Tekapo yesterday were all in their 70s.

    Five other people were hurt in the head-on collision between a four-wheel drive and a car on Braemar Rd, between the intersection with State Highway 8 and Hayman Rd, about 10.55am.

    Stuff reported on Saturday the three deceased were all in their 70s. They were part of a group of five Chinese tourists in the car.

    Two people had serious injuries and three others had minor to moderate injuries.

    A police spokesman said the cause of the crash was still not known and the investigation was continuing.

     

