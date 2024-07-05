Initiative gives helping hand to local hospice shop

Celebrating the completion of Hospice South Canterbury’s Orbell St garage makeover are (from left) Jacob Hudson and Tony Cooke (ABC Contracting), Mitre 10 regional manager Paul Fisher, hospice store manager Jo Sullivan and Liam Finn (ABC Contracting). PHOTO: SHELLEY INON

Hospice South Canterbury’s Orbell St shop has been given a helping hand.

Carpet was laid and shelving erected in the store’s garage area last week thanks to Mitre 10’s Helping Hands initiative.

Store manager Jo Sullivan said the area had originally been created for repairs of donated furniture, but that had never eventuated due to the furniture being sold at their Church St store instead.

Mrs Sullivan said the shed had been used for storage, but without shelves it had been hard to organise.

The space would now be able to be used more effectively.

She said they were also thankful for the "wonderful manpower" which South Canterbury Removals had given when moving all the boxes to a container before work began, and to ABC Contracting, which had installed the shelves for free.

The Helping Hands initiative had also involved building a new firewood shed at Family Works, and would continue at Makikihi School, creating a sensory playground and a play area.

Mitre 10 regional manager Paul Fisher said he had put out a call for good-quality second-hand push-bikes for the school.

Mr Fisher said the pupils had constructed a BMX track and they were hoping to find decent-condition bikes for it.

While flat tyres could be repaired, they were searching for donated bikes for 5- to 9-year-olds which were in a rideable condition.

Donations could be dropped off at Mitre 10, he said.

SHELLEY.INON@timarucourier.co.nz