Dunedin
16
|
9
Friday,
Fri,
30
August
Aug
2024
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Olympics
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Winter
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Toitū te whenua
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Entertainment
ODT Quiz
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
NZIA Southern Series
SOREC
Explore Dunedin
Drivesouth Reviews
Design for Living
Education Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Sponsored content
Southern Television
Health and Beauty
Video
Rural life
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
School to seize Daffodil Day
Waimate Main School is springing to life this Daffodil Day.
Local radio chapter ends with broadcaster's move
Local radio chapter ends with broadcaster’s move
An era is ending as MediaWorks moves its operations out of the PortFM House at 56 Woollcombe St in Timaru.
Students set the stage for live music
Students set the stage for live music
The Timaru Youth Collective is ready to rock after work to install a stage at its George St location was completed last week.
Restaurants jump aboard for Plunket fundraiser
Restaurants jump aboard for Plunket fundraiser
Two Timaru restaurants are going the extra mile when they Dunk it for Plunket this September.
Young scientists enjoy UK forum
Young scientists enjoy UK forum
A group of Roncalli College students have returned home from an overseas science spree after attending the 65th London International Youth Science Forum (LIYSF).
Town to host global tennis tour
Town to host global tennis tour
Timaru will host the World Tennis Tour in February next year.
Charity to host first South Canterbury meeting
Charity to host first South Canterbury meeting
ME CFS Canterbury is preparing to hold its first South Canterbury meeting to offer support to those in the region suffering with myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) and long...
Geraldine health centre nearing completion
Geraldine health centre nearing completion
Construction of new medical centre on the former Geraldine Town & Country Club site is almost complete.
New signs to assist tourists
New signs to assist tourists
New directional signage is to be installed from the Point Bush carpark along the Whitehorse walkway and all the walking and mountainbike trails within the ecosanctuary.
Tackling the world
Tackling the world
Fishermen chew the fat as they try their luck at the "Fish Bowl", a pond leading to the Tekapo canal outlet to Lake Pūkaki.
South Korean ski team in triple-fatal Geraldine crash
South Korean ski team in triple-fatal Geraldine crash
A group involved in a triple-fatal crash in Geraldine yesterday belong to the South Korean national ski team.
Park more accessible
Park more accessible
Fraser Park has been put through its paces to ensure each and every person in the community can enjoy the new facilities ahead of September's opening.
Swimmers and ICU staff go the distance
Swimmers and ICU staff go the distance
South Canterbury folk have their eyes on the skies as they walk, run, cycle or swim to raise funds in this month's "Back-to-Base Challenge" for the Westpac Air Rescue Helicopter.
Thespians impress in one-act plays
Thespians impress in one-act plays
South Canterbury's top theatre talent was on display at the weekend as a packed Playhouse played host to the local round of TheatreFest.
Club rivalry set aside for car show
Club rivalry set aside for car show
Although traditionally rivals on the track, the South Canterbury Holden and Timaru Falcon Fairlane car clubs are joining forces to host another edition of the All Australian Car Show this weekend.
Waihi win NZ Music Month prize
Waihi win NZ Music Month prize
Waihi School has been named the first back-to-back winner of the Harvey Norman New Zealand Schools Kura Competition.
Ara's $2.5m trades building given name by Runanga
Ara’s $2.5m trades building given name by Runanga
The tapu on Ara Institute of Canterbury's new trades building in Timaru has been lifted.
Currying on after 25 years of spicy living
Currying on after 25 years of spicy living
Twenty five years of creating aromatic curries are being celebrated this November.
US success for cyclist, as sights set high
US success for cyclist, as sights set high
Talented Timaru cyclist James Wilson pedalled his way to a medal in the United States of America after having stepped off the plane less than two days before racing.
Helipad set for Geraldine
Helipad set for Geraldine
The Geraldine Volunteer Fire Brigade has been given the green light to construct a permanent emergency helipad.
Read more