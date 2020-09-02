Wednesday, 2 September 2020

12.10 pm

Mackenzie basin fire 'still active' despite snowfall

    A digger works In the snow to dislodge hot spots amongst trees at the Pukaki fire on Tuesday...
    A digger works In the snow to dislodge hot spots amongst trees at the Pukaki fire on Tuesday morning. Photo: Gregor Richardson
    Despite the heavy snow yesterday the fire near Lake Pukaki is still active.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand said the fire had burned through more than 3100ha since it started on Sunday morning.

    Fire crews were focusing on hot spots after surveying the site by helicopter using thermal imaging.

    Teams are being supported by aerial and heavy machinery where necessary, Fenz said.

    Power was restored to all affected propertied yesterday.

    State High 80 from Lake Pukaki to Aoraki/Mt Cook has reopened but speed restrictions are in place.

    Two public meetings will be held at 3pm at the Twizel Events Centre and at 6pm in Aoraki Mt Cook Community Hall.

    Incident Controller Rob Hands will attend the public meetings alongside Mackenzie District Mayor Graham Smith to discuss the next steps of the response to the fire.

     

