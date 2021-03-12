Friday, 12 March 2021

Man found dead in Tekapo Canal named

    1. Regions
    2. South Canterbury

    Police have named the fisherman who died in the Tekapo-Twizel area. 

    He was 61-year-old Steven Kenneth Stratford of Ashburton.

    Police earlier said his body was discovered in the Tekapo Canal on Wednesday. 

    He was reported missing from a fishing trip in the area. 

    He was due to return home Saturday and was reported missing Sunday evening. 

    His vehicle was located near Irishman Creek on Monday. 

    The matter has been referred to the Coroner.

     

