Men face wounding, firearms charges

Two people have been arrested following an alleged assault at a property in Glen St, Timaru, on Thursday night.

Detective Senior Sergeant Richard Quested said police were called to the address about 7.30pm, where a man was found with injuries to his hand, believed to have been caused by a sharp weapon.

A 33-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and a 29-year-old man has been charged with unlawfully possessing ammunition and two counts of unlawfully possessing a firearm.

Both have been remanded in custody to reappear in the Timaru District Court on May 11.

A weapon has not yet been found and police would like anyone in the Glen St, Ayr St, Tweedie Park, Essex St and Selwyn St area to check their properties.

‘‘We are also interested in sightings of a quad bike being ridden in the area at that time,’’ Snr Sgt Quested said.

‘‘Inquiries are continuing and police will be carrying out a scene examination at the property in Glen St today.”

Anyone who saw or heard anything on Thursday was asked to contact police.