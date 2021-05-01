Saturday, 1 May 2021

Men face wounding, firearms charges

    1. Regions
    2. South Canterbury

    Two people have been arrested following an alleged assault at a property in Glen St, Timaru, on Thursday night.

    Detective Senior Sergeant Richard Quested said police were called to the address about 7.30pm, where a man was found with injuries to his hand, believed to have been caused by a sharp weapon.

    A 33-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and a 29-year-old man has been charged with unlawfully possessing ammunition and two counts of unlawfully possessing a firearm.

    Both have been remanded in custody to reappear in the Timaru District Court on May 11.

    A weapon has not yet been found and police would like anyone in the Glen St, Ayr St, Tweedie Park, Essex St and Selwyn St area to check their properties.

    ‘‘We are also interested in sightings of a quad bike being ridden in the area at that time,’’ Snr Sgt Quested said.

    ‘‘Inquiries are continuing and police will be carrying out a scene examination at the property in Glen St today.”

    Anyone who saw or heard anything on Thursday was asked to contact police.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-under-8.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter