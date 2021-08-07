Saturday, 7 August 2021

Multiple fatalities in Timaru crash

    Multiple people have been killed in a major crash in Timaru tonight.

    Aoraki area commander Inspector Dave Gaskin confirmed that a number of people had lost their lives.

    Emergency services were called to the single vehicle crash, at the intersection of Seadown Rd and Meadows Rd in Washdyke, Timaru, at about 7.20pm.

    Another person was taken to hospital with serious injuries. 

    The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

    The road is closed and motorists were asked to avoid the area, Insp Gaskin said.

    "Early indications are that speed was a factor in the crash."

    The road is expected to be closed for a significant period of time while a scene examination took place. 

     

