'Multiple people' trapped Canterbury highway crash

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash involving "multiple people" that has closed part of State Highway 8 in Canterbury.

The two-vehicle crash occurred on the Twizel-Omarama Rd in the Waitaki district this morning, police said.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Bailey Wells told The New Zealand Herald crews from Twizel, Omarama and Otematata were sent to the crash site.

Wells said they are working to extricate multiple people who are trapped.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said the ambulance service was notified of the crash at 10.19am.

“We currently have a first response unit, a prime doctor and an ambulance on scene and other vehicles on the way.”

The road is blocked at the intersection with Lake Ōhau Rd.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.