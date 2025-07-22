Munro stepping down due to diagnosis

Anne Munro. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Mackenzie District Mayor Anne Munro is stepping aside due to her cancer diagnosis.

She shared the news last year and testing has confirmed the cancer is metastatic.

She said while treatment was ongoing, her prognosis remained uncertain and she had made the decision in the interest of continuity and stable leadership.

"Although I’ve stayed up to date with council business, the work we do is complex and fast-moving. I’m simply not across the level of detail needed to provide the leadership our council and community deserve at this critical time," she said.

Ms Munro said the council was navigating a time of significant change, including determining how to implement the government’s Local Water Done Well reforms.

She said she would not be seeking re-election in October.

"Given the uncertainty surrounding my health, I cannot fully commit to serving our community in the years ahead," she said.

Ms Munro served two terms as a councillor from October 2016, before being elected as mayor in 2022.

She was diagnosed with cancer shortly before Christmas last year.

Deputy mayor Karen Morgan would continue acting in the role until the election, she said.

— APL