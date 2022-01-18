Tuesday, 18 January 2022

One critically injured after boating incident at Lake Benmore

    By Oscar Francis
    Lake Benmore. Photo: ODT files
    A man has been transported by helicopter to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition after a boat hit a tree at Lake Benmore.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said it was notified at 2.27pm.

    A crew from the Otematata station met the boat at the boat ramp and assisted one person who had sustained injuries to his face and head.

    A St John Spokeswoman said one ambulance and one helicopter attended.

    The injured person was transported to Dunedin Hospital by helicopter in critical condition.

    A police spokeswoman said they assisted other emergency services at the scene, near Loch Laird Rd.

