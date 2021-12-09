One killed after tractor and train crash in South Canterbury

A man has died in a crash between a tractor and a train in South Canterbury on Wednesday night.

The crash happened at the railway crossing on Hawke Rd, Orari, between Geraldine and Temuka, about 10.50pm.

Police said the driver of the tractor received medical attention at the scene but was not able to be revived.

The train driver was uninjured.

Hawke Rd was closed while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.