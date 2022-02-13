One killed in Temuka crash

Police have confirmed one person has died in a crash in Temuka.

A police spokesman said a vehicle was reported to have gone into a ditch on Factory Rd.

The single-vehicle crash was reported to police at about 4:30pm.

Another person suffered moderate injuries in the crash.

Factory Rd remains closed between Springfield Rd and Rise Rd.

Motorists are asked to seek alternative routes.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.