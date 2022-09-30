One serious after crash closes highway north of Timaru

One person has been airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after a crash north of Timaru this afternoon.

Police said the two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Looker Rd, near Rangitata around 3:30pm.

St John confirmed one person had been taken to Christchurch Hospital by helicopter.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said the highway was closed and emergency services were at the scene. The serious crash unit was attending.

Detours are in place and motorists are asked to delay travel or avoid the area if possible.

- ODT Online/NZ Herald