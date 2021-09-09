One seriously hurt in three-car crash near Timaru

One person has been seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash south of Timaru.

The crash happened on the Waimate Highway, near Pareroa River Rd, about noon on Thursday.

A St John spokesman said they were still on scene at 1.20pm but one patient with serious injuries has been transported to Timaru Hospital.

Crews from the Washdyke, Timaru and St Andrews were in attendance, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said, but they directed all further questions to police.