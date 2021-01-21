Pedestrian hit by truck near Timaru dies

A pedestrian who was hit by a truck near Cave, inland from Timaru, this morning has died.

Police said they were advised of the incident, on State Highway 8, near the intersection with Cleland Rd, about 9.30am.

Just after noon, police confirmed the person had died.

An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway.

SH8 remains closed between Robinson Rd and Davidson Rd and diversions are in place.

The truck driver was uninjured.

Police earlier said a rescue helicopter had been sent to the scene, and officers were assisting with traffic management.