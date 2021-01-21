Thursday, 21 January 2021

Updated 12.10 pm

Pedestrian hit by truck near Timaru dies

    1. Regions
    2. South Canterbury

    A pedestrian who was hit by a truck near Cave, inland from Timaru, this morning has died.

    Police said they were advised of the incident, on State Highway 8, near the intersection with Cleland Rd, about 9.30am.

    Just after noon, police confirmed the person had died.

    An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway.

    SH8 remains closed between Robinson Rd and Davidson Rd and diversions are in place.

    The truck driver was uninjured.

    Police earlier said a rescue helicopter had been sent to the scene, and officers were assisting with traffic management.

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter