Pedestrian killed near Timaru named

Police have released the name of a man who died after being hit by a truck inland from Timaru last week.

Jacob Craig Woodnorth (25), from Timaru, died on State Highway 8 near Cave on January 21.

Police were alerted to the incident, reported as a pedestrian being hit on the highway near the intersection with Cleland Rd, about 9.30am.

Just after noon on the same day, police confirmed they had died.

The truck driver was uninjured.

Police said an investigation was ongoing.