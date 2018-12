Police have released the name of the pedestrian who died after being hit by a truck in South Canterbury last week.

Police said this afternoon she was Whitney Whitnack (22), of Timaru.

Police said at the time they were alerted to the crash in SH1 ,south of Rangitata, near Timaru, at 9.50am on Thursday last week.

Ms Whitnack died at the scene, police said.

The Serious Crash Unit was notified.