Police urgently seek missing Timaru man

Campbell Marr

Canterbury police are urgently appealing for sightings of missing 21-year-old Campbell Marr of Timaru.

He was last seen on Friday 8 March at his Timaru home and police have serious concerns for his wellbeing.

Sergeant Lucy Horne of Timaru police has asked the public to call 111 if they have seen Campbell or have any information regarding his whereabouts.

It is not yet known if he has access to a vehicle or if he is likely to have left the Timaru area.