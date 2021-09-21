Public pitching in for blanket fort goal

Judy Gabites has sewn together thousands of peggy squares for Timaru District Libraries’ mission to make a world record-breaking blanket fort. PHOTO: HELEN HOLT

A Timaru world record attempt is coming together stitch by stitch.

The Timaru District Libraries are attempting a Guinness World Record for the largest blanket fort and have asked people to knit peggy squares (20 stitches by 40 rows) to contribute to the fort.

About 70,000 squares are needed to break the world record, and the attempt has received 33,420 so far.

Passionate crafter Judy Gabites is now sewing thousands of squares into blankets to help the cause.

She said it took 40 to 80 hours to sew a blanket together.

"There’s a mix of sizes; some are knee rugs, one is big enough for a double bed.

"I like to co-ordinate the squares based on colours, like a blue or pink theme, but some are just a mishmash of patterns."

She was given thousands of squares before lockdown and got straight to work.

"I’ll give anything a go.

"I knitted my first jersey when I was 10."

Outreach librarian Ingrid Davies-Martin said the libraries had received thousands of squares.

"We thought this project would take two years, but we’ve had so many donations it may happen a lot sooner.

"We have three or four ladies who’ve knitted most of them, plus four of our staff members and their families have also contributed."

Mrs Davies-Martin said the libraries would love more donations of wool and peggy squares.

The organisation would host a public event once there was a record-breaking blanket fort, and the blankets would be given to the community afterwards.

