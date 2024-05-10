Rescue helicopter fundraiser gets big boost

A fundraising campaign to fund a new rescue helicopter fleet has received a boost from a local charitable trust. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The quest to raise $1.4million to increase the response capability of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter service in the South Canterbury region has received a major boost from a charitable trust.

For every gift donated to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter’s Mission 2026 campaign, St Vianney’s will match it dollar for dollar up to the value of $100,000.

Led by the Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue Trust, Mission 2026 is a $1.4 million fundraising campaign to ensure patient care and outcomes are optimised by helping to fund a new helicopter fleet, including three new helicopters which have been bought by operator GCH Aviation, pilot and crew training, and technically advanced medical equipment.

The campaign will also expand instrument flight rules (IFR) operations to allow the rescue helicopters to fly and land in low cloud, enabling the crew to attend about 20% more missions.

St Vianney’s Timaru Trust trustee Dale Walden said the trust hoped the match-fund gift would inspire residents and business owners to collectively support the Westpac Rescue Helicopter service.

"We never know when we might need their help, and it brings peace of mind to know that this 24/7 service provides speed and access when it is needed the most," Mr Walden said.

Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue Trust fundraising director Kathryn Marshall said she was delighted with this act of generosity.

"St Vianney’s Timaru Trust has supported the rescue helicopter for many years and knows how much we rely on community generosity to keep flying. This matched gift donation amplifies our effort to raise $1.4m before 2026 and brings us that little bit closer to delivering the best possible rescue helicopter service to the region."

Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue Trust chief executive officer Christine Prince said that last year the rescue helicopter service carried out nearly 1000 missions, an 8% increase on the previous year.

Of these, 165 missions originated in Timaru, with 103 being status 1 and 2, the most serious and life-threatening.

Already in January and February this year, the service had flown more than 20 missions in and out of Timaru.