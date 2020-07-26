Sunday, 26 July 2020

'Respected' pilot killed in plane crash near Twizel named

    Police have named the pilot killed in a microlight plane crash near Twizel yesterday.

    Police said he was 60-year-old Trevor Lawrence Shadbolt, of Pukaki.

    Police were alerted to an aircraft that was overdue at around 4.23pm yesterday. Shortly after 5pm the plane was reported crashed.

    The crash occurred east of Twizel, south-east of the Pukaki spillway.

    Mr Shadbolt was the only occupant of the plane.

    Mackenzie Mayor Graham Smith said Mr Shadbolt's death had shocked the tight knit community.

    "It's very tragic, and my deepest sympathy to his family,'' he said.

    Mr Shadbolt had been the Pukaki Airport manager for about 12 months, and done a great job, Mr Smith said.

    "He was a really respected member of the community.'' 

    The death will be referred to the Coroner.

    The Civil Aviation Authority will be investigating the crash.

