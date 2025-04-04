Restoration project boosted

Strathconan Stream Catchment Group members (from left) Michael Bennett, Hugh Thomson and Peter Johnson check out progress along Strathconan Stream. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Local farmers have worked together on a project to get native plants thriving along Strathconan Stream in Fairlie, with support from the Ōrāri Temuka Ōpihi Pareora water zone committee.

The Strathconan Stream Catchment Group has been allocated $10,000 for its restoration project as part of the committee’s recommendations for action plan funding.

Strathconan Stream in Fairlie is the primary focus of the group’s efforts, with key areas for riparian planting identified during a stream walk last year.

The group, consisting of four local farmers, noted that past farming practices had led to the absence of native species along much of the stream, though with farming intensity decreasing in recent years, an opportunity to reintroduce native plants had arisen.

As part of the project, the group will plant and maintain a mix of 1000 plants across four sites, followed by release spraying. The initial planting will cover about half a hectare, with hopes to expand this over time.

Planting is set to begin in midwinter, with weed spraying scheduled for the following spring. The group also intends to host a field day once the native plants are established to showcase their work and encourage community involvement.

John Wright, a catchment group member and farmer who owns land at the top and bottom of Strathconan Stream, said they were pleased to get the funding.

"Without it, we would have used our own money and would not get as many plants in the ground.

"It’s a good motivator for farmers to get involved in enhancing the area along Strathconan Stream in Fairlie."

The group has also lined up other activities to increase the biodiversity in the area; using eDNA to understand the health of local streams, creating up-to-date farm plans and learning how to communicate environmental knowledge through Living Landscapes South Canterbury.

— APL