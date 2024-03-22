Rock and Hop: big day in the bay

The Royal New Zealand Air Force Black Falcons soar over top of the Rock and Hop last weekend. PHOTOS: BRIAN HIGH

Outside the glitz and glamour of cars, planes and "It’s in the Bag" games, the Caroline Bay Rock and Hop does far more than just bring together retro vehicles for display.

Held over four days, the large-scale event strives to raise money for the South Canterbury Hospice.

General manager Peter O’Neill said it was an important fundraiser for them.

"While people know it’s the Rock and Hop they need to remember that it is a Hospice event that actually raises money for the benefit of local people.

"It all stays here and all goes directly to patient care. It’s a pretty good cause."

"It’s pretty large scale for a small team at Hospice to organise it ... but we couldn’t do it without our key organising committees and our one-off volunteers on the day who shake a bucket or put up a tent.

"It blows me away that people are so prepared to give so much of their time away for a hospice cause."

He said it was amazing to see so many people continue to enjoy and support the event.

"We’re thrilled at this end.

Hundreds of cars of all makes and models were on display at Caroline Bay last weekend for the latest edition of the Rock and Hop.

"We spend months and months planning it, putting a lot of work in and then to see it come to fruition thanks to all that planning but also the weather on the weekend just makes it all worth while.

"To just sit down at the bay and see how many people there having a good time whether you’re in to cars, stalls, entertainment or aero displays, it was a great package."

Last year’s event managed to set a new record, raising more than $160,000 for the South Canterbury Hospice.

Mr O’Neill said that this year was tracking to be even more successful.

"We had a year postponed due to Covid, we felt people came out in their droves last year because they wanted to get out after Covid so to speak.

"I didn’t think we could ever better that.

"We are still in the process of counting what we raised this year, but I think we will beat that $160,000.

"We’re pretty chuffed about that but of course it’s not just about the money.

"It’s about profiling South Canterbury.

"It also delivers back to the business community who we’ve often got our hand out to, so it’s got dual purpose."

CONNOR.HALEY@timarucourier.co.nz