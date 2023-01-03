Search for missing fisherman scaled back

Police have wound down the active search for a Timaru man who failed to return from a fishing trip at the Opihi River in South Canterbury late last week.

The man was reported missing early on Friday after failing to return from a fishing trip the previous night.

Police said yesterday despite finding several items of interest, the extensive search had failed to locate the man.

Searches north and south of the Opihi River mouth involving LandSAR volunteers from Rakaia and South Canterbury, South Canterbury Coastguard, South Canterbury Helicopters and Police Search and Rescue, had not located the man, a statement said.

However, several items associated with the man had been found.

Police still urged members of the public to report sightings of items of interest as far north as Lake Ellesmere — specifically, a grey or blue tarpaulin, a blue and white T-shirt, blue shorts and a green plastic dinghy.

In yesterday’s statement, police thanked local communities for searching beaches over the past few days and for notifying them about items of interest.

