Monday, 14 February 2022

2.28 pm

Serious injuries in Timaru crash

    Photo: Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency - South Island
    Photo: Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency - South Island
    Emergency services have been called to a serious crash on State Highway 1 in Timaru.

    The single-vehicle crash in Washdyke was reported to police just after 1pm on Monday.

    "Indications are there are serious injuries," a police spokesperson said.

    "The road is closed between Seadown Road and Kennels Road and there is a diversion on SH8."

    A Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency spokesperson said motorists should use the alternative routes or expect delays.

    "SH1 Hilton Hwy is now closed near the Phar Lap Raceway between Seadown Rd and Timaru-Temuka Hwy due to a serious crash.

    "Motorists are advised to follow posted detours and allow extra time for your travel."

     

     

