Seven applicants granted funding

After meeting for a final time this financial year, the Community Trust of Mid and South Canterbury board has granted a further $62,480 to seven applicants.

This latest round of grants has brought its total for the financial year to $1,800,000.

For Temuka groups, $12,000 was granted to the Temuka Bowling Club as a contribution to its artificial green, and $5000 to St John Temuka area committee to upgrade security systems at the ambulance station.

The trust granted $10,000 to the Sutherlands Hall committee in Pleasant Point for the renovation to the hall kitchen.

Hall committee member Gay Claridge said the money would help preserve the hall for future generations.

"This donation from the Mid and South Canterbury Community Trust will go a long way towards the kitchen renovations.

"We are extremely grateful for the grant and along with our fundraising we can now look forward to commencing our project."

In the Mackenzie district, the trust supported the Burke’s Pass Heritage Trust’s riparian restoration and loop track project with a grant of $17,480.

The Waimate Regent Theatre Trust was granted $12,500 for heat pumps.

Theatre trust spokesman Alistair Boot was extremely grateful for the grant.

"The Waimate Theatre Company, who are starting rehearsals for their next production, will be over the moon having a warm area to rehearse in, not to mention the dance classes and all the other users of the annexe over the cooler months," Mr Boot said.

In the Ashburton district, the Dorie Charitable Trust was granted $3000 to buy a community lawnmower, and Ashburton Bridge Club received $2500 towards replacement blinds for its rooms.