'Significant' scrub fire near Twizel

Residents of Pukaki Downs, near Twizel, may be evacuated tonight due to a “significant” scrub fire.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were alerted to the blaze at 7.45pm and had three crews already on the scene, with several more on the way.

High winds and nightfall will prevent the crews from fighting the fire effectively, a spokesperson said, and they were expecting to be tackling the blaze well into the night.

Evacuations were being discussed with police, but it was unknown who would fall under the evacuation notice.

In a statement, Fenz said if anyone in the area felt unsafe from the fire, they should self-evacuate.

"Fire and Emergency is assessing if people do need to be evacuated and will work with police to carry these out should the need eventuate."

Waka Kotahi said the State Highway 80 was closed at the intersection with SH8, and no detour was available.

In August 2020, a blaze in the same location ripped through the area for 12 days.

It swept through 3500 hectares near Twizel and at its peak, 150 firefighters worked to control it, along with 18 helicopters and two planes.

More than $1 million was spent battling the blaze.