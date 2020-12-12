Saturday, 12 December 2020

Six injured in crash near Tekapo

    Six people are injured, two seriously, after a two-car crash on Tekapo-Twizel Rd (State Highway 8) Saturday afternoon. 

    A police spokeswoman said they were alerted about 12.20pm. 

    One person was initially trapped but they have since been extracted. 

    St John released a statement saying two helicopters were dispatched to transport the most seriously injured to Christchurch Hospital. 

    The four suffering moderate injuries have been taken by road ambulance to Timaru. 

    Part of SH8 was closed following the crash but it reopened shortly before 4pm. 

