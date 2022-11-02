Strong winds fan fire at Lake Tekapo

Firefighters are working to contain a vegetation fire at Lake Tekapo in the Mackenzie District, which has been fanned by strong winds overnight.

Crews were called to the blaze on private land near the Tekapo power station on Tekapo Powerhouse Rd, close to the village, early today.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said steady rain and calm conditions over the past few hours had given firefighters a chance to create a control line.

They were warning landowners to make sure any old management fires were extinguished.

There's an orange strong wind warning force for the Canterbury high country, with severe gales gusting from 130 to 140kmh in exposed places.

The winds coincide with a forecast for parts of Westland and Buller to experience heavy rain through until tomorrow morning. As much as 500mm may fall in just over 24 hours.