Tuesday, 29 December 2020

Support for rodeo as strong as ever

    Caitlyn Hey competes in the junior barrel race at Omarama’s annual rodeo yesterday. PHOTO: RUBY HEYWARD
    Not jolted by Covid-19, Omarama’s annual rodeo thrived with the most competitors it has had in years yesterday.

    Omarama Rodeo club member Charlotte Montgomery said there had been an increase in people joining the club and entering competitions and junior competitor numbers had almost doubled.

    She put this down to people being unable to travel because of Covid-19 border restrictions and spending more time practising.

    Part of the club’s success was making the rodeo accessible to families, keeping in mind the financial hardships felt by people after lockdown.

    "We want people to be able to come out and enjoy a nice time without it being too costly," Mrs Montgomery said.

    The rodeo was not just accessible for families wanting to watch.

    In fact, Mrs Montgomery and her 10-year-old daughter Felicity competed in barrel racing in different heats, and her husband Daniel (Monty) Montgomery acted as the club president.

    "It’s an inviting sport. Mum, dad and the children can all ride at the same time," she said.

    The club had also updated some of its facilities in October.

    With the help of the community and committee members, it built the Matt Parsons Time Event Yards.

    This allowed it to separate the "rough stock" and timed competitions, making for a safer and smoother event.

    The rodeo celebrates its 35th year in 2021.

    ruby.heyward@odt.co.nz

     

