Tekapo landmark in LEGO wins prize

The model of Lake Tekapo’s Church of the Good Shepherd by Adam Richards, of Christchurch. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A model of a Lake Tekapo icon has claimed top spot at a LEGO building competition.

Adam Richards claimed first prize in the first CBS Heritage Competition in this year’s Christchurch Brick Show with his model of the Church of the Good Shepherd.

In a statement judge and LEGO master Centuri Chan said the model ticked all the technical and creative boxes.

"We selected this as the winner because of the technical skill in recreating the vari-coloured stonework and the night sky and stars.

"They also recreated the snowy terrain skilfully. It’s hard to make LEGO look organic."

For his efforts Mr Richards has won a $200 Toyworld voucher supplied by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, the sponsor of the competition.

— APL