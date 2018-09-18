Three hospitalised after serious crash near Timaru

Three people have been seriously injured in a crash at Orari, north of Timaru this afternoon.

Police said emergency services were called to the scene on the road known as the Canterbury Pacific Highway (SH1) at 3.40pm today.

"Reports are the crash is between a car and a campervan," police said.

The three people with serious injuries have been airlifted to hospital by helicopter, police said.

"Of the remaining occupants, one person has moderate injuries, and four others have minor or no injuries at all."

Diversions were put in place and the NZTA has advised motorists to take the Winchester Geraldine Rd onto Talbot St onto SH79 back onto SH1 if heading north. Reverse for Southbound.