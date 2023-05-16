Timaru council buys gang pad, immediately tears it down

Timaru District Mayor Nigel Bowen. Photo: Supplied / Waka Kotahi

The Timaru District Council today confirmed it bought a property long used as a gang pad, and immediately demolished the building.

Yesterday police carried out a raid on the gang pad in Meadows Rd, Washdyke, and four men were charged with unlawful possession of firearms.

Police said there had been activity in recent weeks which suggested tensions between two gangs in Timaru.

The council said the purchase of the Meadows Rd property was confirmed today, and the building was demolished this afternoon.

It said the purchase was made following community concern about the arrival of a new motorcycle gang in town, and a number of police call outs.

Timaru District Mayor Nigel Bowen said the council was serious when it said gangs were not welcome in the district.

"Members of the community had been expressing real concern about the possibility of an expansion of gang activity in Timaru, and I think it's important to send a clear and unequivocal message that they are not welcome in our district."

The council would on-sell the land for industrial development to help meet the demand in the area, he said.

"Doing this has enabled us to make a major investment in community safety, which won't cost ratepayers anything, and that will supply more valuable industrial land back to our economy.

"The council taking this step is only one way of tackling this issue, it's important that the community continues to turn their back on gangs. Don't sell to them and let them get a foothold in our towns, refuse their business, and don't provide services to them or their businesses."

The council said the demolition of the Washdyke property was the second significant gang pad that ha been removed from Timaru, after the demolition of another property on High St last week.

"These were long standing gang properties and it's great for our community to see the back of them, rather than offer any other gang the opportunity to move in and establish a foothold."